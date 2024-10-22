First Alert Weather: Warm and dry afternoons ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team says its partly sunny with a few showers moving inland this afternoon.

It’ll be mainly dry this evening. It’s still breezy onshore winds.

High risk of rip currents continue at our local beaches.

Tidal flooding remains expected around the times of high tide along the St. Johns River.

It’s mostly sunny tomorrow with only a brief coastal shower possible It’s mostly sunny into the weekend with highs in the lower 80s.

As for the tropics, Oscar is now a remnant area of low pressure near the Bahamas. No local impacts.

There are no other areas to watch as of right now.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:



TODAY: Mostly sunny. Mainly dry. Brief coastal shower possible. HIGH: 80

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. 64/80

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 59/82

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 57/82

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 62/80

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 59/80

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 64/76

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 64/77

