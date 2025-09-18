FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm and dry before a few weekend showers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thursday morning will start with temperatures in the 60s inland and 70s along the immediate coastline.

Expect a dry commute in the morning and afternoon.

An onshore wind will continue in the afternoon, leading to a moderate rip current risk at local beaches.

We will continue to be dry through Friday. An isolated shower is possible, especially at the coast, on Saturday and Sunday.

The weekend will be breezy, with onshore winds at 10-20 mph.

TROPICS :

Tropical Storm “Gabrielle” is poorly organized as wind shear impacts the storm. It is forecast to get its act together over the next several days and stay north of the Caribbean Islands.

Gabrielle will likely strengthen into a hurricane over the Central Atlantic and stay well east of the U.S.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 68/87

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Isolated shower, especially at the coast. 69/86

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with an isolated shower. 70/85

MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. 71/85

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated showers/storm. 70/86

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. 71/88

