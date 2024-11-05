First Alert Weather: Warm Election Day, tracking when rain returns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Temperatures this morning are in the 60s and 70s

Mainly dry morning commute to the polls.

Highs today will rise into the low to mid 80s.

Record high for today’s date in Jacksonville is 87 degrees from 2003.

Only a brief shower today.

Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

Increasing rain tomorrow and Thursday as tropical moisture surges north.

No legitimately cool air is in sight.

TROPICS :

Rafael is expected to become a hurricane before hitting Cuba Wednesday.

Then Rafael will move over the Gulf & is forecast to weaken due to wind shear & dry air but still some impacts along the Gulf Coast late in the week into the weekend from Texas to Alabama.

More in “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, a few showers. HIGH: 84 (Record: 87 – 2003)

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few showers. LOW: 71

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, increasing showers. 71/82

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy with scattered showers. 72/81

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. 71/83

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 71/81

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, brief shower. 67/84

VETERANS DAY: Mostly sunny, isolated shower. 69/84

