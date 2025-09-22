First Alert Weather: Warm first week of fall, a few showers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monday will start off mild, with temperatures in the lower 70s and mid to upper 60s inland.

An isolated shower is possible coming off the Atlantic in the morning. But most neighborhoods will have a dry morning commute.

Highs are expected to reach the upper 80s to near 90.

Beachgoers, beware of a high rip current risk.

The fall equinox occurs on Monday at 2:19 p.m.

A cold front will approach the area late in the week with a chance of showers and storms.

TROPICS:

Gabrielle is a hurricane and will pass east of Bermuda as it makes a sharp turn to the east over the open ocean. There will be no local impacts.

Elsewhere, the First Alert Weather team is watching two tropical waves in the Central Atlantic.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with an isolated shower. 70/89

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. 71/91

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Isolated shower possible. 71/93

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 72/90

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 72/89

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. 68/87

