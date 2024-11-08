FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm, humid with a few showers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Temperatures this morning are in the 70s.

An isolated shower is possible south of Jacksonville this morning

Isolated showers will progress well inland through the day

Highs today will rise into the low 80s

Winds will be out of the east at 5-15 mph

A few isolated showers are possible on Saturday

Brief shower on Sunday

Lower to mid 80s over the weekend

TROPICS:

Rafael is back to a “major” category 3 hurricane in the Central Gulf of Mexico this morning

The hurricane is moving west this morning

Forecast to weaken over the weekend

No direct local impacts

More in “Talking the Tropics With Mike”

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: November 8, 2024 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated showers heading inland. HIGH: 84

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 68

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. 68/81

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, brief shower. 67/84

VETERANS DAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 69/81

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, isolated showers. 69/80

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Brief shower. 64/78

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 65/78

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.