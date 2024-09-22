First Alert Weather: Warm but nice first day of Fall as we track the tropics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville is set to enjoy a warm and dry first day of Fall. Morning temperatures are comfortable in the 60s and 70s, with highs expected near 90 degrees this afternoon.

Although the rip current risk at local beaches has decreased compared to yesterday, it remains elevated. Beachgoers are advised to stay out of the water unless they are strong swimmers

Looking ahead, several sunny and warm days are expected, but the forecast later this week is highly dependent on developments in the tropics.

Tropics Update:

A large, disorganized area of storms in the Caribbean has a high chance of developing into a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico. Current trends suggest the eastern Gulf could be impacted, with Florida potentially in the path. However, the exact location and strength of the system remain uncertain. Larger systems like this can take time to consolidate, but if it organize quickly, a stronger storm is possible.

Jacksonville could see clouds, rain, wind, and rough seas as early as Thursday, with more significant impacts expected on Friday if trends hold. The system is expected to move away from the area by Saturday. There’s still time to monitor developments, and forecasts will be refined throughout the week.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High of 89°F.

Mostly clear. Low of 68°F.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Low of 68°F, high of 90°F.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Low of 69°F, high of 88°F.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Low of 72°F, high of 88°F.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low of 72°F, high of 85°F.

Friday: Cloudy and breezy with showers and thunderstorms. Low of 75°F, high of 85°F.

Saturday: Cloudy and breezy with showers. Low of 75°F, high of 86°F.

