First Alert Weather: Warm start to Fall this week, developing Tropical storm in Gulf by Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville will enjoy a warm and dry start to Fall this week, with morning temperatures in the 60s and 70s rising to near 90 degrees this afternoon. On Tuesday and Wednesday, several sunny and warm days are expected through midweek, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Beachgoers should be aware of a moderate rip current risk at local beaches.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

However, attention is turning to the tropics, as a named storm in the Gulf of Mexico is forecast to bring rain and wind to the area starting Thursday.

Tropics Update:

A broad area of low pressure in the Caribbean has a high chance of developing into a tropical system as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. Current forecasts suggest the storm will approach the northeast Gulf of Mexico coastline on Thursday. Tropical watches and warnings may be issued for the Yucatan Peninsula and Cuba later today or tonight.

Jacksonville could see clouds, rain, wind, and rough seas as early as Thursday, with the system expected to move away from the area by Friday. There’s still plenty of time to monitor the situation and refine the forecast. The next name on the storm list is “Helene.”

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and warm. High of 90°F.

Mostly sunny and warm. High of 90°F. Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 69°F.

Mostly clear. Low of 69°F. Monday: Mostly sunny. Low of 68°F, high of 90°F.

Mostly sunny. Low of 68°F, high of 90°F. Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Low of 69°F, high of 88°F.

Mostly sunny. Low of 69°F, high of 88°F. Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Low of 72°F, high of 88°F.

Mostly to partly sunny. Low of 72°F, high of 88°F. Thursday: Tracking the tropics: Mostly cloudy, and humid with increasing rain and wind. Low of 75°F, high of 85°F.

Tracking the tropics: Mostly cloudy, and humid with increasing rain and wind. Low of 75°F, high of 85°F. Friday: Decreasing clouds with a few showers. Low of 75°F, high of 88°F.

Decreasing clouds with a few showers. Low of 75°F, high of 88°F. Saturday: Partly sunny with a few showers. Low of 75°F, high of 86°F.

Sunday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. Low of 75°F, high of 86°F.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read:





Read:





Read:

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.