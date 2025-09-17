First Alert Weather: Warm through Friday before a wind shift for the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect in the forecast into the weekend:

Very warm Thursday and Friday with highs in the 80s to around 90 degrees, a little cooler at the beaches.

We go back to “local nor’easter” conditions for the weekend into early next week with gusty winds off the ocean (out of the northeast) and enough moisture for a few brief showers at times, especially from about I-95 to the beaches. Highs will fall to the upper 70s at the beaches with a high rip current risk to the low to mid 80s inland.

Tropics

The tropical wave – ‘92-L’ has developed into tropical storm “Gabrielle” over the Central Atlantic. All indications are for an early turn north staying away from the Caribbean and far to the east of the U.S. East Coast.

A couple of additional waves are coming off the coast of Africa and have the potential to develop but are a long, long way out.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: High clouds. Low: 68

High clouds. Low: 68 THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 89

Partly sunny. High: 89 THURSDAY NIGHT: Fair. Low: 68

Fair. Low: 68 FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 87

Partly sunny. High: 87 SATURDAY: Partly cloudy & breezy with isolated showers. 69/86

Partly cloudy & breezy with isolated showers. 69/86 SUNDAY: Partly sunny & breezy with isolated showers, especially near the coast. 70/85

Partly sunny & breezy with isolated showers, especially near the coast. 70/85 MONDAY: Mix of clouds & sun & breezy with isolated showers. 71/85

Mix of clouds & sun & breezy with isolated showers. 71/85 TUESDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 70/86

Partly sunny, isolated shower. 70/86 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 71/88

