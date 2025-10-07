First Alert Weather: A warm Wednesday ahead of the next cold front and ‘local’ nor’easter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking Tropical Storm Jerry, which is not supposed to impact the greater Jacksonville area, and a “local” nor’easter coming this weekend.

Fast-moving showers will end, followed by clearing skies Tuesday night.

A warm Wednesday with highs well into the 80s under partly sunny skies.

The next cold front moves across the area Thursday, ushering in another “local” nor’easter.

Strong winds, cooler temperatures, and scattered showers will develop on Thursday, continuing through Friday.

Gusty winds will continue into Saturday. Very rough conditions can be expected at the beaches with some erosion, rough seas and surf, and a high rip current risk.

High temperatures will dip into the 70s before recovering to around 80 degrees Sunday with lighter winds.

TROPICS: (1) Tropical storm Jerry is over the Central Atlantic and will be just north/northeast of the Caribbean islands by Thursday/Friday while veering more northward. Jerry stays far to the east of the U.S.

(2) A wave over the Bay of Campeche will move into Mexico by Wednesday night.

(3) Low pressure will develop east/northeast of Jacksonville late this week and may try to take on some subtropical characteristics while moving offshore of the eastern seaboard. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”

TONIGHT: Showers ending early followed by clearing. Low: 69

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny & warm. High: 87

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 68

THURSDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy & breezy with scattered showers, cooler. High: 81

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers… windy & “cool”. 69/78

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy & mild. 65/79

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny & nice. 57/80

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 55/83

TUESDAY: Partly sunny & warmer. 59/85

