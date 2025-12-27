FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm weekend, strong cold front arrives Monday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day due to a (___________) in our area.
This alert is in effect for (which areas/counties?) until (what time?)
Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:
- Cloudy and foggy start across the area. Areas of dense fog will linger through sunrise. Temperatures are starting off the day around 60°.
- Low clouds will linger through the morning. By the afternoon, we will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky with temperatures climbing to the upper 70s, low 80s.
- Another foggy start to Sunday with clouds sticking around through the afternoon. It’ll be another warm one with afternoon highs in the upper 70s.
- Back in the low 80s on Monday with a breezy wind out of the southwest. This will be ahead of a cold front that will bring arctic air to the area by Tuesday morning.
- Only an isolated shower late Monday as the cold front moves through.
- It’ll be breezy on Tuesday afternoon and only in the upper 50s for afternoon highs.
- Near freezing temperatures across the area Wednesday-Friday morning.
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
SATURDAY: Morning fog, partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon. HIGH: 80
SATURDAY NIGHT: Areas of dense fog. LOW: 57
SUN: Mostly cloudy and warm. HIGH: 77
MON: Warm and breezy. Isolated shower. 59/81
TUE: Partly cloudy, breezy and much colder. 40/58
WED: Sunny. Inland frost. 32/59
NEW YEAR’S DAY: Sunny and chilly start to the day with an inland frost. 34/63
FRI: Partly cloudy. 39/60
