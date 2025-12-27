Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm weekend, strong cold front arrives Monday night

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: Warm weekend for a cold front next week First Alert Meteorologist Sarah Cantey is tracking a warm weekend with temperatures near 80°.
  • Cloudy and foggy start across the area. Areas of dense fog will linger through sunrise. Temperatures are starting off the day around 60°.
  • Low clouds will linger through the morning. By the afternoon, we will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky with temperatures climbing to the upper 70s, low 80s. 
  • Another foggy start to Sunday with clouds sticking around through the afternoon. It’ll be another warm one with afternoon highs in the upper 70s. 
  • Back in the low 80s on Monday with a breezy wind out of the southwest. This will be ahead of a cold front that will bring arctic air to the area by Tuesday morning. 
  • Only an isolated shower late Monday as the cold front moves through.
  • It’ll be breezy on Tuesday afternoon and only in the upper 50s for afternoon highs. 
  • Near freezing temperatures across the area Wednesday-Friday morning.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Morning fog, partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon. HIGH: 80

SATURDAY NIGHT: Areas of dense fog. LOW: 57

SUN: Mostly cloudy and warm. HIGH: 77

MON: Warm and breezy. Isolated shower. 59/81

TUE: Partly cloudy, breezy and much colder. 40/58

WED: Sunny. Inland frost. 32/59

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Sunny and chilly start to the day with an inland frost. 34/63

FRI: Partly cloudy. 39/60

