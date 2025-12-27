FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm weekend, strong cold front arrives Monday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day due to a (___________) in our area.

Cloudy and foggy start across the area. Areas of dense fog will linger through sunrise. Temperatures are starting off the day around 60°.

Low clouds will linger through the morning. By the afternoon, we will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky with temperatures climbing to the upper 70s, low 80s.

Another foggy start to Sunday with clouds sticking around through the afternoon. It’ll be another warm one with afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

Back in the low 80s on Monday with a breezy wind out of the southwest. This will be ahead of a cold front that will bring arctic air to the area by Tuesday morning.

Only an isolated shower late Monday as the cold front moves through.

It’ll be breezy on Tuesday afternoon and only in the upper 50s for afternoon highs.

Near freezing temperatures across the area Wednesday-Friday morning.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Morning fog, partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon. HIGH: 80

SATURDAY NIGHT: Areas of dense fog. LOW: 57

SUN: Mostly cloudy and warm. HIGH: 77

MON: Warm and breezy. Isolated shower. 59/81

TUE: Partly cloudy, breezy and much colder. 40/58

WED: Sunny. Inland frost. 32/59

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Sunny and chilly start to the day with an inland frost. 34/63

FRI: Partly cloudy. 39/60

