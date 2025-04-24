Local

First Alert Weather: Warm weekend and Sunday showers

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking another warm TGIF, with similar weather continuing into Sunday.

Highs will be in the 80s on Friday, with similar temperatures all weekend long.

A few showers & thunderstorms will develop late Sunday into Sunday night.

Scattered showers & storms will continue into Monday before we dry out again the rest of next week.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 64
  • FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 84
  • FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 65
  • SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 90
  • SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a late day/evening shower/t’storm. 65/88
  • MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers & t’storms. 66/84
  • TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. 65/84
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 64/86
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 65/87
