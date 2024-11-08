First Alert Weather: Warm weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team says it’s going to be a warm weekend.

Here’s what you can expect:

Temperatures will continue to be far above average through the weekend. Highs will be 80-85 with lows in the 60s to low 70s.

A few scattered showers will move west off the Atlantic on & off through the weekend but still plenty of dry hours.

Tropics: Rafael is winding down over the Central Gulf of Mexico & should dissipate by at least early next week. No impact to any land areas. More in “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Partly sunny with temps. in the upper 70s to low 80s… isolated brief showers north & west of Jax.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, brief shower mainly inland. Low: 68

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, a brief shower. High: 81

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a brief shower. Low: 67

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. High: 84

VETERANS DAY: Partly sunny, brief shower, warm. High: 84

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 80

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 78

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 78

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, not as warm. High: 74

THE TROPICS: Rafael is over the Central Gulf of Mexico & weakening. No threat to land areas as the hurricane continues to spin down. Weak low pressure will move over the Southern Bahamas then Cuba over the weekend with little more than a few squalls of rain & storms. More: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

