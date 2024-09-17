First Alert Weather: Warmer afternoons in Jacksonville this week with some rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville residents are enjoying a comfortable start to the day, with morning temperatures ranging from the low 60s in inland southeast Georgia to the low 70s along the northeast Florida coast. Sunshine will dominate much of today, pushing temperatures into the mid to upper 80s.

While the day will remain mostly dry, there is a chance of an isolated shower or storm.

Wednesday afternoon is expected to bring greater coverage of showers and storms, along with hotter temperatures near 90 degrees. The warm weather will persist through the end of the week with isolated rain chances. Cooler temperatures and gusty winds are forecast for the weekend.

Elevated tides are expected to cause minor to moderate coastal flooding around high tide for the St. Johns River, Intracoastal, and Atlantic coast over the next few days.

In the tropics, Tropical Depression Gordon continues to remain in the open Atlantic and poses no threat to land.

Today’s Forecast:

Today: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm. High of 85°F.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 71°F.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers or storms. Low of 71°F, high of 89°F.

Thursday to Sunday: Partly sunny with isolated showers and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Cooler temperatures and breezy conditions are expected by the weekend, with Sunday's high reaching 83°F.

Monday: Partly sunny and breezy. High of 84°F, low of 65°F.

