First Alert Weather: Warmer, more humid weekend with a few storms in the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team said Friday night will be nice for Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia with lows in the 60s.
Here’s what you can expect going into the weekend:
- We will have a shot at some much-needed rain over the weekend, but there will still be plenty of dry hours.
- Keep an eye on the sky from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday for a few showers and storms moving from U.S. 301 to Intersatte 95 to the beaches.
- A few scattered showers & storms will occur Sunday, too. It won’t rain everywhere – about 50% coverage or so – but where storms occur, expect some locally heavy rain.
- Temperatures will be very warm and a bit humid through the weekend, with highs well into the 80s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 65
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a widely scattered late day shower/t’storm. High: 88
SATURDAY NIGHT: A widely scattered evening shower or storm then partly cloudy. Low: 64
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers & t’storms. High: 86
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. 63/86
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 61/87
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 62/87
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers & t’storms developing. 66/85
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a scattered shower/t’storm. 66/85
