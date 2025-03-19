Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warmer today with a few showers Thursday

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is chilly with temperatures in the 40s, but it will be comfortably warm today with many spots around 80 under full sunshine.

  • A cold front approaches tonight and passes through our area tomorrow. Only a few showers will be associated with the front, mainly in the early afternoon.
  • Cooler air returns Friday morning with upper 30s/low 40s, but we rebound nicely for a great weekend.
  • Spring officially begins early Thursday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. HIGH: 81

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Clouds with early afternoon showers. 53/75

FRIDAY: Sunny, breezy, cooler. 39/68

SATURDAY: Sunny and nice. 40/76

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and nice. 51/77

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a brief shower. 58/79

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. 59/73

