First Alert Weather: Warming temps before a cold front

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s another comfortable morning ahead of another beautiful day.

We’ll see sunshine & temperatures in the upper 70s & low 80s this afternoon.

This weekend is great too.

Temps warm a bit from Saturday to Sunday ahead of a cold front.

The front moves through late Sunday into Monday, slightly dropping our temps.

There may be a light shower or sprinkle with the front, but it does not look like meaningful rain.

The days stay dry into next week with more building warmth by mid-week.

TROPICS

A tropical wave in the Atlantic is headed into the Caribbean

There may be some development with this system next week

It’s still way too early to draw any long-term conclusions concerning track & strength

Any interests in the Caribbean need to pay attention to the forecast next week

There’s also a low pressure area in the NW Atlantic moving away from the U.S.

There may be some development with this before it moves over colder N. Atlantic waters

The next names on the 2025 storm names list are “Melissa” and “Nestor”

TODAY: Sunny & Pleasant! High: 81

TONIGHT: Clear & Mild. Low: 57

SATURDAY: Sunny. 57/82

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy & Warm. Shower @ Night. 59/86

MONDAY: Partly to Mostly Sunny. 61/81

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. 60/86

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 61/85

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny. 60/82

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️