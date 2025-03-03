Local

First Alert Weather: Warming trend followed by some rain in the Jacksonville area

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Tracking rain and storms for Wednesday First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs is tracking the next cold front.
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking warmer temperatures through Wednesday.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Here’s what you can expect:

  • A few brief showers develop Tuesday as more humid air moves in
  • Better rain chances and higher coverage for Wednesday with widespread rain spreading west to east from late morning through the early afternoon and exiting by late afternoon/early evening to the east. 100% coverage with amounts averaging a quarter to a half inch with a few spots up to one inch.
  • Cooler air will follow the cold front on Thursday and Friday, but still nice.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 50

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a brief shower.  High: 76

TOMORROW NIGHT: Mostly cloudy & mild. Low: 60

WEDNESDAY: Windy & warm with showers, an isolated thunderstorm spreading from west to east ending by late afternoon.  High: 80

THURSDAY: Sunny, cooler.  47/67

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny & nice. 40/72

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds with scattered showers late. 49/79

SUNDAY: A few showers… mostly cloudy. 57/72

MONDAY: Sunny & cooler. 45/68

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️


0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!