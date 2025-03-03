First Alert Weather: Warming trend followed by some rain in the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking warmer temperatures through Wednesday.
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Here’s what you can expect:
- A few brief showers develop Tuesday as more humid air moves in
- Better rain chances and higher coverage for Wednesday with widespread rain spreading west to east from late morning through the early afternoon and exiting by late afternoon/early evening to the east. 100% coverage with amounts averaging a quarter to a half inch with a few spots up to one inch.
- Cooler air will follow the cold front on Thursday and Friday, but still nice.
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 50
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a brief shower. High: 76
TOMORROW NIGHT: Mostly cloudy & mild. Low: 60
WEDNESDAY: Windy & warm with showers, an isolated thunderstorm spreading from west to east ending by late afternoon. High: 80
THURSDAY: Sunny, cooler. 47/67
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny & nice. 40/72
SATURDAY: Increasing clouds with scattered showers late. 49/79
SUNDAY: A few showers… mostly cloudy. 57/72
MONDAY: Sunny & cooler. 45/68
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️