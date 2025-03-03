First Alert Weather: Warming trend followed by some rain in the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking warmer temperatures through Wednesday.

Here’s what you can expect:

A few brief showers develop Tuesday as more humid air moves in

Better rain chances and higher coverage for Wednesday with widespread rain spreading west to east from late morning through the early afternoon and exiting by late afternoon/early evening to the east. 100% coverage with amounts averaging a quarter to a half inch with a few spots up to one inch.

Cooler air will follow the cold front on Thursday and Friday, but still nice.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 50

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a brief shower. High: 76

TOMORROW NIGHT: Mostly cloudy & mild. Low: 60

WEDNESDAY: Windy & warm with showers, an isolated thunderstorm spreading from west to east ending by late afternoon. High: 80

THURSDAY: Sunny, cooler. 47/67

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny & nice. 40/72

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds with scattered showers late. 49/79

SUNDAY: A few showers… mostly cloudy. 57/72

MONDAY: Sunny & cooler. 45/68

