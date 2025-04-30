FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warming trend for the second half of the week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning we are tracking a wide range of temperatures from the 50s to the 70s.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower to mid 80s well inland and upper 70s along the coast.

Today will be dry across Jacksonville.

Highs climb to the mid to upper 80s tomorrow and for the rest of the week.

A shower or storm develops by late in the day on Saturday.

TODAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an onshore breeze.. HIGH: 83 (70s along coast)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 62/87

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 65/89

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms late. 65/88

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, a few showers/storm. 64/80

MONDAY: Partly sunny, widely scattered showers/storm. 60/80

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 61/81

