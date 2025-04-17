Local

First Alert Weather: Warming trend through the weekend

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
First Alert Forecast: Thu., April 17th - Early Evening
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking a warming trend this Easter weekend.

It is another nice & relatively cool night Thursday, with lows in the 50s – open the windows!

Friday through Easter weekend will be partly to mostly sunny and warm with afternoon highs well into the 80s inland. It will be a little cooler at the beaches thanks to a sea breeze and a fairly persistent breeze out of the southeast.

There is little chance for meaningful rainfall through most of next week.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Clear, nice & cool. Low: 58
  • FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High: 83
  • FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low: 60
  • SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 84
  • SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 61/86
  • MONDAY: Partly sunny. 65/87
  • TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 64/87
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 64/86
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 64/85

