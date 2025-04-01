FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warming trend with near record heat this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Starting off the morning in the 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

Some areas of dense fog possible.

Only an isolated shower possible this morning and this afternoon with more sunshine.

Most local neighborhoods don’t see rain today.

A hot week of weather is ahead by early April standards, with near record highs for several days starting Wednesday.

Near record heat lingers through the weekend.

Next front that brings rain/storms is next Monday.

Still some oak pollen out there, but much less than last week’s likely peak.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. HIGH: 85

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower possible early. Low: 66

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. 66/88 (Record: 90 - 2012)

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot. 67/88 (Record: 89 - 2017)

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 66/87 (Record: 90 - 2011)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 65/88 (Record: 91 - 2017)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 64/89 (Record: 90 - 1947)

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, scattered afternoon showers/storms. 67/80

