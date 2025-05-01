First Alert Weather: Warming trend with a possibility of weekend rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking a warming trend into the weekend.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Another nice night with an opportunity to open up the windows with overnight lows near 60 degrees.

A warm TGIF with highs well into the 80s.

The weekend will be warm, especially Saturday with highs near 90 degrees. A widely scattered late day & evening shower or t’storm will be possible.

Sunday will be a bit cooler with a continued chance for an isolated shower but a lot of dry hours too.

Here’s your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Some high clouds. Low: 61

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 89

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 65

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a widely scattered late day/evening shower/storm. High: 88

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. 64/83

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, an isolated shower. 63/83

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 61/84

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 62/84

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 63/85

