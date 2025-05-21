First Alert Weather: A weak cool front arrives Wednesday night

Tuesday was the 14th 90-degree day of the year, and the heat will continue through Wednesday with highs again well into the 90s.

A weak approaching front will trigger widely scattered late and evening showers & storms between about 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesday, but coverage will be less than half the area, and amounts will be generally less than half an inch.

Slightly cooler but noticeably drier air will follow the front for Thursday and Friday, with highs still near 90 degrees, but the low humidity will help dip temperatures into the 60s at night.

The holiday weekend looks very warm with plenty of sun. A widely scattered storm will develop Monday afternoon, but long parts of the weekend will be dry.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 70

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny & hot with a widely scattered late day shower or t’storm. High: 96

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A quick widely scattered shower/storm early then clearing. Low: 65

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, not as hot, less humid. High: 90

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 63/89

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 65/87

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 65/91

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly sunny with a scattered afternoon shower/storm. 69/92

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an afternoon shower/t’storm. 70/91

