First Alert Weather: Weekend rip current risks and incoming pollen relief

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Temperatures are slightly above average this afternoon, sitting in the upper 70s to lower 80s inland

The beaches are in the 60s to lower 70s this afternoon with onshore winds out of the southeast.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and dry with a low of 58.

There won’t be any rain tomorrow, so it’s a good day to go out.

Highs will be in the lower 80s in Jacksonville and 70s at the beaches.

If you’re heading to the beach, Friday and Saturday have a moderate to high rip current risk.

Oak pollen numbers are sky high right now, ranking “Very high” on our First Alert Allergy Tracker “Misery Index.”

Rain and a few afternoon storms move in on Sunday. That will help at least wash away some pollen temporarily.

A round of rain and storms arrive again Monday evening from northwest to southeast. A few strong storms are possible, especially in Southeast Georgia.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

SATURDAY: Thickening clouds. Warm. High: 81

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms, especially in the afternoon. 60/80

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with an a few late PM showers/storms. 62/85

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated AM shower. 62/82

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated afternoon shower. 63/82

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. 67/85

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. 66/87

