First Alert Weather: Weekend storms at times

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking scattered storms Friday evening, with a pattern of afternoon storms returning this weekend.

Notes from the meteorologist:

  • Scattered mostly inland storms through this evening will be locally heavy but won’t occur everywhere with a wide range in amounts & weather conditions. Most of the storms will dissipate near or shortly after sunset.
  • This is the transition we’ve been giving you the ‘First Alert’ about all week long as we go back to a pattern of scattered heavy afternoon thunderstorms through the weekend.
  • Each morning will begin with sun, but keep an eye out for heavy storms that will quickly develop in the afternoon – go indoors when you hear thunder!
  • Otherwise typically hot & humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s & lows in the low to mid 70s.

TROPICS: Weak low pressure may eventually develop over the far SW Gulf/Bay of Campeche & impact Eastern Mexico but proximity to land will likely limit development. Next name: “Barry”.

Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Scattered showers & storms, especially inland early… partly cloudy. Low: 73
  • SATURDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers/t’storms. High: 93
  • SATURDAY NIGHT: A shower/storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 71
  • SUNDAY: Partly sunny with afternoon showers/t’storms. High: 94
  • MONDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers/t’storms. 72/92
  • TUESDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 73/91
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms 72/92
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & storms. 73/91
  • INDEPENDENCE DAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 72/91

