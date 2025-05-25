Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Welcome back humidity! Afternoon storms, heat through the week

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
First Alert Forecast: Humidity and afternoon storms are back After a brief break from the humidity, it is back to feeling like summer. Meteorologist Sarah Cantey has your First Alert forecast on Sunday, May 25, 2025.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You’re going to notice the humidity walking out the door this morning. Most neighborhoods are waking up to the low 70s this morning.

  • A muggy, hot afternoon is on the way with a few afternoon storms. An isolated strong storm with high winds is possible.
  • Temperatures will be in the low 90s. It’ll stay in the 80s at the beaches thanks to the sea breeze.
  • MEMORIAL DAY: Hot and humid with feels-like temperatures nearing the triple digits. Afternoon storms will develop that could linger into the evening hours for some locations.
  • Rinse and repeat through the week- dry, warm and muggy to start the day. Afternoon temperatures in the low 90s, feeling closer to 100°. Followed by scattered afternoon storms.
  • Towards the end of the week, we might see a change in this pattern with a more widespread rain event and slightly cooler temperatures into Saturday.
  • Hurricane season starts Sunday, June 1.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. A few afternoon storms. HIGH: 92

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 69

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered late day storms. HIGH: 92

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Afternoon storms. 70/91

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered afternoon storms. 70/91

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered afternoon storms. 71/91

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered afternoon storms. 72/90

SATURDAY: Scattered storms and slightly cooler. 70/88

