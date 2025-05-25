FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Welcome back humidity! Afternoon storms, heat through the week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You’re going to notice the humidity walking out the door this morning. Most neighborhoods are waking up to the low 70s this morning.

A muggy, hot afternoon is on the way with a few afternoon storms. An isolated strong storm with high winds is possible.

Temperatures will be in the low 90s. It’ll stay in the 80s at the beaches thanks to the sea breeze.

MEMORIAL DAY: Hot and humid with feels-like temperatures nearing the triple digits. Afternoon storms will develop that could linger into the evening hours for some locations.

Rinse and repeat through the week- dry, warm and muggy to start the day. Afternoon temperatures in the low 90s, feeling closer to 100°. Followed by scattered afternoon storms.

Towards the end of the week, we might see a change in this pattern with a more widespread rain event and slightly cooler temperatures into Saturday.

Hurricane season starts Sunday, June 1.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. A few afternoon storms. HIGH: 92

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 69

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered late day storms. HIGH: 92

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Afternoon storms. 70/91

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered afternoon storms. 70/91

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered afternoon storms. 71/91

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered afternoon storms. 72/90

SATURDAY: Scattered storms and slightly cooler. 70/88

