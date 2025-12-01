First Alert Weather: Welcome rain on the way

Local

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

  • Today will feature abundant cloud cover and mainly dry weather as highs warm to near 70 degrees.
  • Some inland isolated showers are possible late today into tonight, mainly across southeast Georgia.
  • Needed rainfall arrives Tuesday, though not much. A broken line of showers and embedded storms will sweep through our area.
  • Timing will be the morning for inland SE GA, late-morning to early afternoon for the Jacksonville metro and inland north Florida, and early-mid afternoon for areas southeast of Jax to the coast.
  • Rain totals will be highest inland where values of 0.50-0.75″ are likely, and less than 0.50″ southeast of Jax.
  • We will be dry and cooler for Wednesday and Thursday before another system starts to approach from the west.
  • An increase in shower and storm chances is likely for the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower late. HIGH: 71

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few inland showers. LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with a few showers and thunderstorms. 63/75

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. 47/67

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 42/67

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, warmer. 46/70

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, a few showers and storms. 54/76

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, a few showers. 53/70

