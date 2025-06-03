First Alert Weather: A wet couple of days ahead for the Jacksonville area

The rain and storms caused a mess Tuesday afternoon, with a tree falling on Interstate 95 in St. Johns County.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said we can expect the rest of the week:

Scattered heavy showers and storms into early Tuesday night across Northeast Florida, then scattered lingering showers overnight thanks to high humidity and a steady wind out of the SE off the Atlantic.

Southeast Georgia will begin Tuesday evening mostly dry, but showers and a few storms will increase overnight.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly cloudy and muggy with on-and-off showers, a few storms.

Tropical downpours will result in some locally heavy rainfall and will help keep temperatures lower, 80-85 degrees.

Friday turns drier with more sun and temperatures getting back to 90+ degrees with only an isolated shower or storm.

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

TROPICS: (1) An area of weak low pressure will develop the next couple days northeast of Jacksonville & near the coast of the Carolinas. While this area has been highlighted in yellow by the NHC for a low risk of development, there will be few if any direct impacts to Jax/Northeast Florida/Southeast Georgia. Tropical moisture will bring showers and storms to the local area Wednesday and Thursday with or without any low pressure actually developing.

(2) keeping an eye on the Western Caribbean and Southern Gulf for possible longer-range tropical development – not likely until at least sometime next week or even later, if at all. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

TONIGHT: Periods of showers, a few evening t’storms. Low: 72

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with on-and-off showers,a few t’storms. High: 83

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy & muggy with a few showers. Low: 72

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers at times, a t’storm. High: 87

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated afternoon t’storm. 72/91

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, an isolated shower or t’storm. 71/93

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy & hot with a few afternoon t’storms. 72/94

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers/t’storms. 73/91

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. 73/91

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️