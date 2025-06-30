First Alert Weather: Wet summertime afternoons

Local

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a typical summertime weather pattern this week.

Notes from the meteorologist:

  • Very heavy rain & storms will diminish early this evening after dropping as much as 2-4” of rain in some neighborhoods.
  • Today was the 26th straight day 90+ - tied for the 20th longest streak on record in Jax.
  • Scattered afternoon showers & storms can be expected most of this week, though coverage should be a little less on Tuesday.
  • Daytime highs will top out near or a bit above 90 degrees – very near early July averages.
  • A weak tropical system may try to develop near Florida by the weekend, but direct impacts look to be minor with at least some threat for rain & storms with or without a nearby tropical system.

TROPICS: Barry went inland Sunday in Mexico & dissipated… keeping an eye on the area near Florida for possible low pressure by the upcoming weekend that *may* take on tropical characteristics. However, the system appears to stay disorganized… & it rains across Fl. with or without the system. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Heavy rain & storms diminishing from east to west this evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Low: 73
  • TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers/t’storms. High: 91
  • TUESDAY NIGHT: A shower/storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 72
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with afternoon showers/t’storms. High: 92
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers/t’storms. 73/88
  • INDEPENDENCE DAY: Partly sunny, scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. 72/91
  • SATURDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers & t’storms 73/91
  • SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & storms. 74/90
  • MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 73/92

