First Alert Weather: Wet summertime afternoons

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a typical summertime weather pattern this week.
Notes from the meteorologist:
- Very heavy rain & storms will diminish early this evening after dropping as much as 2-4” of rain in some neighborhoods.
- Today was the 26th straight day 90+ - tied for the 20th longest streak on record in Jax.
- Scattered afternoon showers & storms can be expected most of this week, though coverage should be a little less on Tuesday.
- Daytime highs will top out near or a bit above 90 degrees – very near early July averages.
- A weak tropical system may try to develop near Florida by the weekend, but direct impacts look to be minor with at least some threat for rain & storms with or without a nearby tropical system.
TROPICS: Barry went inland Sunday in Mexico & dissipated… keeping an eye on the area near Florida for possible low pressure by the upcoming weekend that *may* take on tropical characteristics. However, the system appears to stay disorganized… & it rains across Fl. with or without the system. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
First Alert 7-Day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Heavy rain & storms diminishing from east to west this evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Low: 73
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers/t’storms. High: 91
- TUESDAY NIGHT: A shower/storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 72
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with afternoon showers/t’storms. High: 92
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers/t’storms. 73/88
- INDEPENDENCE DAY: Partly sunny, scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. 72/91
- SATURDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers & t’storms 73/91
- SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & storms. 74/90
- MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 73/92
