FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wet at times for Saturday, watching the tropics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Saturday brings scattered storms, cooler temps in the mid-80s, and rising coastal risks from developing Imelda.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Saturday morning is muggy with temperatures in the mid-70s and a band of light to moderate rain across the western half of our viewing area.

With a front nearby on Saturday, showers and occasional thunderstorms will be possible at times in the morning, in the afternoon, and at night. It won’t be a washout everywhere, though, as dry hours will be mixed in.

Highs will be cooler than the last few days, thanks to the extra clouds and rain, only rising into the mid-80s.

Sunday will be generally drier and warmer with only isolated coverage of rain.

Onshore winds begin to pick up Sunday, well north of future Imelda, increasing the local rip current risk.

Breezy conditions are expected at all local beaches into early next week, in addition to a few showers and dangerous surf as Imelda passes offshore (see below).

TROPICS:

Hurricane Humberto is a powerful Category 4 hurricane and could become a Category 5 storm in the SW Atlantic. It will not impact land in the near term, but could bring some impacts to Bermuda next week.

is a powerful Category 4 hurricane and could become a Category 5 storm in the SW Atlantic. It will not impact land in the near term, but could bring some impacts to Bermuda next week. Though Humberto will stay far away from the United States, its proximity to what is expected to be Imelda will be very important.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 (likely to be named Imelda Saturday or Sunday) is slowly organizing over the southeast Bahamas.

is slowly organizing over the southeast Bahamas. PTC9 will lift northward and gradually strengthen as it parallels the Florida peninsula. The core of any storm is forecast to remain well offshore the Florida peninsula, but it will be close enough to produce large, dangerous waves at all beaches, a very high risk of rip currents, gusty winds at the beaches (likely 25-40 mph), and a few quick-moving showers late Sunday through Tuesday. Wind and rain potential will drop dramatically the more inland you go.

The endgame of future Imelda is very much in question. Scenarios still exist where the storm stalls offshore the southeast and Humberto drags it sharply east and away, or the storm is able to make a landfall (likely in SC) if Humberto can’t catch it in time, or a mix of the two, which would still bring some form of impact to the SC coast. The hope is for that to become clearer Saturday once a well-defined center forms and additional hurricane hunter data is ingested into the models.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Scattered showers at times with a few afternoon/evening storms. HIGH: 86

SATURDAY NIGHT: A few storms early, then partly to mostly cloudy. LOW: 71

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers, becoming breezy along the coast. 71/87

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few gusty showers. 69/86

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy with an isolated shower. 68/87

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. 65/89

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few showers. 69/84

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few showers. 68/85

