First Alert Weather: Wet weekend wraps up with more rain on the way to start the week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma is tracking rain this week.

Another day, another soaking start for a few neighborhoods. Craig Airport received more than 3″ of rain Sunday morning.

A few showers continue this evening but most of the activity is pushing inland.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Onshore winds continue tonight and tomorrow, meaning a few showers are possible overnight/tomorrow morning near the coast.

A few showers will once again generally be pushing inland through the day tomorrow.

FLOOD WATCH continues in effect for Duval, Nassau, Camden & Glynn Counties through tomorrow evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

A drier weather pattern is in store for most of the week ahead. There will still be a few isolated showers, but the rain looks few and far between

Temps slightly warm up with less rain and clouds.

As of 5 PM Sunday, the numbers for August statistics are subject to change and probably will change:

August 2024 is ranked as the 10th wettest August ever for Jacksonville (and we still have a week left to potentially move up the ranks).

1 inch of rain has been reported at JIA for three consecutive days, tied for the 5th longest streak all time; first time it’s happened since Tropical Storm Debby in 2012

Nothing of note in the tropics.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Low: 73

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers & Storms. High: 89

TUE: Partly Sunny, Isolated Showers. 74/91

WED: Partly Sunny. 74/90

THU: Partly Sunny, Isolated Showers. 73/91

FRI: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. 73/92

SAT: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 74/90

SUN: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 74/89

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.