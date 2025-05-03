Local

First Coast Crime Stoppers holds livestream press conference on 1999 cold case

By Elandra Fernandez
crime concept by police line tape with blurred forensic law enforcement background in cinematic tone and copy space
School shooting FILE PHOTO (Prathaan - stock.adobe.com)
By Elandra Fernandez

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast Crime Stoppers is hosting its first-ever live digital press conference to spotlight a cold case homicide.

Julia Vernise Vegas was found stabbed to death in a shed behind a home in Jacksonville, Florida on November 26th, 1999.

After 25 years without answers, her daughters have reached out to First Coast Crime Stoppers, requesting a public release to help bring renewed media attention to the case.

The press conference will showcase satellite imagery, providing aerial flyovers of Jacksonville areas tied to Vegas’ murder, and offering the community essential tools to fight crime.

To watch the livestream, click here.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!