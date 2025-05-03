First Coast Crime Stoppers holds livestream press conference on 1999 cold case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast Crime Stoppers is hosting its first-ever live digital press conference to spotlight a cold case homicide.

Julia Vernise Vegas was found stabbed to death in a shed behind a home in Jacksonville, Florida on November 26th, 1999.

After 25 years without answers, her daughters have reached out to First Coast Crime Stoppers, requesting a public release to help bring renewed media attention to the case.

The press conference will showcase satellite imagery, providing aerial flyovers of Jacksonville areas tied to Vegas’ murder, and offering the community essential tools to fight crime.

