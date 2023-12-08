First Responder Friday honors Brad Judah of JFRD

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — This week’s first responder is Brad Judah of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Brad was nominated by his friend Nick who says Brad was born to be a firefighter, coming from a long line of family members in public service. Nick says Judah is a very “God, family, friends” type of man, and if he calls you a friend, he considers you family. Battalion Chief Gary Kuehner echoes that statement saying, “He’s just a really good guy, takes on leadership roles, mentors the younger firefighters. A good family man, good Christian man, just an overall good guy.”

Judah is an engineer for JFRD and has been with the department for almost 6 years. Chief Kuehner says one of Brad’s first days was rescuing the workers who were stranded on the BB&T building.

Around the station, Chief Kuehner says Judah is a pleasure to be around. “He’s a natural leader around the station, that’s independent of his rank. He just wants to learn and wants to teach and wants to be a part of the job in all of the positive ways,” says Chief Kuehner.

