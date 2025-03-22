First responders searching St. Johns River for people after boat capsized in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Multiple agencies are responding to an area of the St. Johns River after a boat capsized, leaving several people stuck in the water.

That’s according to the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department, which is currently taking the lead on this case.

This happened in the University Park neighborhood near the Lions Club Boat Ramp, which was blocked off when we arrived on scene.

Action News Jax spotted first responders set up at the Arlington Lions Club Park.

Officials told Action News Jax around 9 P.M. that they had managed to pull four people from the water, but four were still missing.

A source with JFRD told us two children and two adults are still missing.

This is a developing story. Updates will be added as more details become available.

