Five injured in shooting at Arlington Airbnb; neighbors call for action

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Five people, including a 16-year-old boy, were injured in a shooting during a house party at an Airbnb in Arlington, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened at a short-term rental on the 1200 block of Arlingwood Avenue. Police say about 20 people were at the gathering when an argument broke out between two groups.

Alicia Davis, a mother of six who lives next door to the Airbnb, says the repeated violence has changed her once-quiet neighborhood.

“ My house used to be the house and neighborhood for the children, but because of this Airbnb next-door, we no longer have the house. The children don’t play outside. They don’t ride their bike.”

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Robbery and Violent Crime Unit, the argument escalated into gunfire.

“There was a large gathering, a party of some sort with approximately 20 people there during the party, an argument happened between two groups,” said Lieutenant Katsacos.

Moments before shots were fired, a neighbor’s Ring camera captured the sound of gunfire.

“Then I heard a pop noise. A couple minutes later, you hear 4 to 5 more pops..”

Investigators said one man, who has not yet been identified, opened fire.

Two women in their early 20s were shot in the thigh and arm. Two men in their early 20s were shot in the legs. A 16-year-old boy was shot in the back. All five victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Neighbors said this is the third time violence has erupted at the short-term rental.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“The first one was a simple shooting that was just in the house in the yard. The second was a full-blown drive-by. It hit our house, hit one of our vehicles.”

Davis said she heard the argument unfold in the yard of the Airbnb.

“It was so loud it sounded like it was in my yard.”

Now, neighbors said they are pushing for change.

“ Our neighborhood is finally going to go ahead and petition to get rid of it because we’re at a point where, like I’ve said before, I just I don’t know. Is it gonna take one of our children to get hurt in order for it to happen?”

The investigation remains ongoing. Neighbors also tell Action News Jax Nicholas Brooks that people staying at the Airbnb were drag racing up and down the street Friday night, leaving visible skid marks in the roadway.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.