Five Points business owners find hope in new ventures despite recent closures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A series of business closures is plaguing the Five Points area, with yet another local bar and music venue, Rain Dogs, announcing this weekend it will soon be saying farewell.

Earlier this year, Action News Jax reported on Sun-Ray Cinema, Alewife, and Mixed Fillings pie shop closures, leaving many in the community feeling disheartened.

Just this weekend, Christina Wagner, the owner of Rain Dogs, announced that her bar and music venue will also be closing its doors after nearly 12 years.

In her heartfelt farewell post, she expressed, “I have called this strip home since the 90s, but a lot has changed in the past 11 years. Thank you for letting me conduct this incredible social experiment.”

“Of course, we are sad to see some business owners go. But we are looking forward to the future and opportunity for new businesses to move in,” Manager of Bark on Park Mckayla Pittman said.

“I would love to see businesses come in that are more daytime, that would help build the foot traffic,” Edge City owner Cheryl Croft said.

Mom-and-pop shops like Edge City and Bark on Park gave us an idea of the main challenges they face yearly.

“Rent increase is always a little struggle but it is to be expected with inflation going up,” Pittman said.

“They have an issue with the cost. As I said, you negotiate your lease when you occupy your space,” Croft said.

A permit has been filed to turn Sun-Ray Cinema into a live music venue called FIVE. This happened after Atlanta-based developer Union South Partners purchased the building for $7 million.

Five Points Association is also discussing to beautify the area. This has given business owners hope for these fresh additions that will help revitalize the area.

“We just have to keep a positive mindset, keep our business growing, and hopefully Five Points keeps growing too,” Croft said.

While the loss of established venues is certainly a blow, the community remains committed to recovery and growth.

