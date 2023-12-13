Flagler College honored as College of Distinction

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Flagler College is honored as one of the country’s Colleges of Distinction for the 2023-2024 academic year.

The St. Augustine school was evaluated on four main criteria: : Engaged Students, Great Teaching, Vibrant Community, and Successful Outcomes.

Flagler says its FlagSHIP program and unique Core Curriculum sets the college apart by providing students with an innovative approach to higher education.

“Flagler’s inclusion as a College of Distinction is an affirming moment for our entire community,” President John Delaney said. “It signifies our dedication to providing an enriching undergraduate experience that surpasses traditional academic programming. We go beyond educating students: we are shaping future leaders, visionaries, and innovators. This recognition encourages us to boldly support our students through the limitless possibilities that lie ahead and continue to shape lives through transformative education.”

Flagler says its success is because of commitment to hands-on, real-world experiences, epitomized by its FlagSHIP program- the ‘Sophomore High Impact Practice’ program which promotes travel abroad and collaboration with community partners.

Flagler says the classes move beyond the theoretical and have teeth in real-world issues and communities.

The 2024 program includes classes such as “Supporting Homeless Youth,” and “How to Depose a King,” and “Africa and Development: the Tanzania Experience.”

Flagler College has also reinvented its Core Curriculum providing freshmen and sophomores with in-depth, one-of-a-kind courses, custom-designed by professors to have real-world experience.

Students can choose from 100 Core classes like “The Body Never Forgets: Living with the Chronic Stress of Racism,” and “American Dreams: Immigrant Voices,” as well as “Dance: The Mirror of Society.”

The Core curriculum holds students to four civic values: Citizenship with Integrity, Thoughtful Stewardship, Respectful and Inclusive Community, and Transformative Learning.

Since 2000, Colleges of Distinction has been committed to honoring schools throughout the U.S. for true excellence in higher education.

The member schools within the Colleges of Distinction consortium distinguish themselves through their dedicated focus on the undergraduate experience.

“We believe that engaged students are successful students,” Chief Operating Officer at Colleges of Distinction, Tyson Schritter said. “Flagler’s dedication to experiential learning shows us that each of its students have the opportunity to be active participants in their education.”

