Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deploys new high-tech tool to combat narcotics and explosive threats

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) has introduced a cutting-edge device, the MX908, to its arsenal of tools aimed at combating crime and ensuring the safety of its deputies. This handheld device is revolutionizing how investigators identify illegal narcotics, explosives, and other hazardous substances in the field.

The MX908 is reportedly capable of analyzing solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol samples within minutes, enabling deputies to safely detect trace amounts of potentially deadly substances like fentanyl without risking direct exposure.

Unlike traditional drug testing methods, which require substantial quantities of a substance for analysis, the MX908 can detect even the smallest residues, including those not visible to the human eye. This capability allows deputies to detain suspects and recommend charges more swiftly, potentially saving lives from the dangers of illegal drugs.

Since its deployment, FCSO investigators have utilized the MX908 in various operations, including undercover missions, where it has proven instrumental in identifying illegal narcotics without exposing officers to harmful substances.

The device’s “Drug Hunter” mode has been reported to be most effective, as it not only detects trace amounts of drugs but can also identify mixtures of street drugs like heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamines combined with fentanyl, all without requiring sample preparation.

In addition to its drug detection capabilities, the MX908 is equipped with multiple modes to address various threats. In “Explosive Hunter” mode, it can detect military-grade, commercial, and homemade explosives, while the “Chemical Warfare Hunter” mode identifies deadly chemical agents, including Novichok nerve agents, some of the most lethal and difficult-to-detect substances.

The introduction of the MX908 not only enhances the safety of FCSO deputies during field operations but also strengthens community protection against potential explosive or chemical threats. While all substances identified by the MX908 still require formal testing at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) lab for court proceedings, the device provides deputies with the ability to make immediate probable cause arrests based on its findings.

The MX908, costing $101,525.49, was funded by the FDLE State Assistance for Fentanyl Eradication program, a grant established in 2023 to support investigations targeting illegal fentanyl activities and related operations.

