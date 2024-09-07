Flood mitigation measures rolled out in San Marco

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville has rolled out preventative measures to mitigate flooding in San Marco after the area was inundated with water Thursday.

Heavy flooding throughout San Marco Thursday totaled dozens of vehicles and caused damage to dozens of businesses according to Councilmember Joe Carlucci’s (R-District 5) estimates.

Several temporary pump stations were set up Friday in hopes of reducing flooding, with more rain expected overnight.

Carlucci said the city has implemented other mitigation efforts as well.

“I did speak with the Public Works Department, and they were able to declog some of the reported pipes underground that were causing issues. They have cleaned out the filters inside of the pump stations that are online and active. And then we were able to set up, I think, six additional pumps at Lasalle and then another pump at Landon. So, those got installed today and last night. So, we’ve done as much work as we can in the short amount of time that we’ve had,” said Carlucci.

He said going forward, as crews work to put the finishing touches on the permanent LaSalle Street pump station over the next few months, the city will need to adapt and adjust its response to try and prevent flooding like we saw Thursday from occurring.

“Make sure we have the plan, and make sure we’re constantly evaluating it and tweaking it after these types of events happen because then we can really figure out, not only putting the pumps out, but putting them in the most effective spots possible,” said Carlucci.

That permanent pump station at LaSalle is expected to be complete some time early next year.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read:





Read:





Read:

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.