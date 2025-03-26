Florida announces new signs, hefty rewards to combat human trafficking

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody revealed two new state-wide safety initiatives Tuesday as part of Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

Keep a look out - Moody announced All of Florida’s 53 rest stops will be getting new signage urging travelers to report suspicious activity to the state’s human trafficking hotline. The signs will be placed outside restroom areas and inside individual stalls.

The number, 1 (855) FLA-SAFE, was launched last year when the Attorney General became unhappy with operations of the National Human Trafficking Hotline -- which was accused of not always sending tips directly to law enforcement.

A new partnership between the Florida Association of Crime Stoppers and Place of Hope will also allow people who send in tips to earn a larger reward. Anyone who calls **TIPS and provides information that leads to the rescue of a human trafficking victim will be eligible for a $7,500 cash reward. The calls are anonymous and directly rout to the nearest Crime Stoppers office to maximize response time.

The Attorney General’s Office says anyone can help save a life from trafficking. Signs of human trafficking to look out for include:

Someone looking malnourished, disoriented or confused;

A person who responds as if coached or allows someone else to speak for them; and

An individual who is fearful, anxious and reluctant to discuss their injuries.

