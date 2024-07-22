Florida Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday: Here’s a list of items that you can buy tax-free

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday starts in one week.

The tax-free shopping period runs from Monday, July 29 through Sunday, August 11.

You’ll pay no sales tax on learning aids and jigsaw puzzles selling for under $30.

Most school supplies under $50 will be tax-free. The same goes for clothing, footwear, and accessories under $100.

For more information about the holiday, click here. To see a list of FAQs about the holiday, click here.

Here’s a list of some of the items included:

Personal computers or personal computer-related accessories purchased for noncommercial home or personal use having a sales price of $1,500 or less:

o Personal computers* include:

➢ Calculators

➢ Desktops

➢ Electronic book readers

➢ Handhelds

➢ Laptops

➢ Tablets

➢ Tower computers

* The term does not include cellular telephones, video game consoles, digital media receivers, or devices that are not primarily designed to process data.

o Personal computer-related accessories*+ include:

➢ Keyboards

➢ Mice

➢ Modems

➢ Monitors

➢ Nonrecreational software

➢ Other peripheral devices

➢ Personal digital assistants

➢ Routers

* The listed accessories are tax-exempt regardless of whether they are used in association with a personal computer base unit.

+ The term does not include furniture or systems, devices, software, monitors with a television tuner, or peripherals that are designed or intended primarily for recreational use.

Items having a sales price of $100 or less per item:

o Clothing

➢ All footwear, excluding skis, swim fins, roller blades, and skates

➢ Any article of wearing apparel intended to be worn on or about the human body, excluding watches, watchbands, jewelry, umbrellas, and handkerchiefs

o Wallets or bags*, including

➢ Backpacks

➢ Diaper bags

➢ Fanny packs

➢ Handbags

* Briefcases, suitcases, and other garment bags are excluded.

School supplies having a sales price of $50 or less per item:

o Binders

o Cellophane tape

o Compasses

o Composition books

o Computer disks

o Construction paper

o Crayons

o Erasers

o Folders

o Glue or paste

o Legal pads

o Lunch boxes

o Markers

o Notebooks

o Notebook filler paper

o Pencils

o Pens

o Poster board

o Poster paper

o Protractors

o Rulers

o Scissors

o Staplers and staples used to secure paper products

• Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles having a sales price of $30 or less:

o Flashcards or other learning cards

o Interactive or electronic books and toys intended to teach reading or math skills

o Matching or other memory games

o Puzzle books and search-and-find books

o Stacking or nesting blocks or sets

