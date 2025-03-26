Florida bill would remove restrictions, create exemptions for minors depending on age range

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Child labor laws in Florida could see some major changes under legislation moving in the State Capitol.

The push comes a year after lawmakers started rolling back some work restrictions last year when they extended the hours 16 and 17-year-olds could work while school is in session.

Under this year’s bill, however, 16 and 17-year-olds could work as long, as late, and as many days a week as they or their employer wanted.

Senate Sponsor Jay Collins (R-Tampa), who grew up in poverty, argued it will align Florida law with federal standards and help teens get work experience.

“It was actually through the benefits of academics mixed with labor and working that I found those soft skills, that I found a way to grow myself out of poverty,” said Collins.

Currently, 16 and 17-year-olds can’t work earlier than 6:30 AM or later than 11 PM on school nights, are limited to 8 hours of work on most school nights, and can only work 30 hours a week without permission from their parents or school.

All of those limitations would be removed under the bill.

For 14 and 15-year-olds, those who attend school at home or virtually, have a high school diploma or approval from a school superintendent would also be exempt from all work restrictions under the bill.

“These enhanced protections have been on the books for decades,” said Dr. Rich Templin with the Florida AFL-CIO.

Templin argued removing the protections will put all the power in employers’ hands, making it far too easy for child workers to be exploited.

“We got kids out of coal mines and into classrooms and when we see something like this we have to react very strongly,” said Templin.

State Representative Angie Nixon (D-Jacksonville) argued it’s ironic Florida Republicans are pushing the change as state and federal immigration enforcement efforts ramp up.

“That’s what this is all about. They want cheap labor and now they are going to do it on the backs of our children,” said Nixon.

But Collins argued his intent is to put parents in the driver’s seat, not the state or schools.

“Why do we have to opt into being a parent? Those are God-given freedoms given to us to raise our kids,” said Collins.

The bill still has two more committee stops in the Senate.

The House version has not yet been scheduled for a hearing.

