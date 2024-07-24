Florida Board of Education green lights NIL opportunities for high school athletes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — High school athletes will now be able to enter into deals to profit off their name, image and likeness thanks to new bylaws adopted by the Florida Board of Education Wednesday morning.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

It was four years ago Florida lawmakers gave the green light for college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Now, the Florida Board of Education is expanding that privilege to high school athletes as well.

“This could be a great opportunity for some student athletes. Right? But we want to make sure that they do it in a manner that they’re protected and no exploited,” said Ben Gibson, Chair of the Florida Board of Education.

Former Bartram Trail high school lacrosse player Ryann Frechette helped push for the change after she was offered a deal with a lacrosse gear company.

“And I realized that it was actually illegal in the state of Florida to accept the deal. So, I eventually appealed it to the board,” said Frechette.

Her appeals were denied, but her efforts helped jumpstart the conversation.

“I just really wanted to bring a light to it and bring a lot of attention because I think it is a huge development in our country and in sports. And it can create a lot of opportunity,” said Frechette.

RELATED: Local student-athlete paves way for other high schoolers to profit off NIL deals

Frechette said with protections built into the new policy, like restrictions on athletes contacting with alcohol, tobacco and gambling companies and limitations on contracts extending beyond an athlete’s high school graduation, the high school athletes who come after her will be able to benefit from their own success in a way she was never allowed.

“I can’t wait to see how it grows and the opportunities it creates, especially for women in sports. I think it’s going to do a great deal in growing sports, especially in Florida, which is a huge state with a lot of big sports like football and baseball,” said Frechette.

Board members suggested the rollout of the new policy will have to be closely monitored to ensure student athletes aren’t taken advantage of, and anticipated additional changes will likely be coming in the future.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.