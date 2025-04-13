Local

Florida breaks record for the 6th time as the ‘#1 Vacation Destination for Americans’

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Check-in concept. Male passenger lining up at check-in counter at the modern international airport.
Boarding procedure FILE PHOTO: American Airlines is using technology to help crack down on passengers who try to jump the line. (Andrii - stock.adobe.com)
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida has broken the record for the 6th time as the #1 Vacation Destination for Americans, per Governor Ron DeSantis.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

According to Gov. DeSantis, Florida secures a 15.5% share of the domestic vacation market in 2024.

The 2024 share is a near one-point increase from 2023. Throughout 2024, Florida welcomed over 140 million tourists.

In the first several months of 2025, Florida saw the following:

  • A 0.5% increase in Canadian air visitation, outperforming the national trend, which showed a 2.3% decline in Canadian travel to the U.S.
  • A 6.5% increase in overseas visitation, with notable gains from the United Kingdom, Brazil, and Argentina.

“Florida is the world’s favorite place to visit,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “This record tourism is a result of policies that prioritize freedom, public safety, and common sense.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!