Florida breaks record for the 6th time as the ‘#1 Vacation Destination for Americans’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida has broken the record for the 6th time as the #1 Vacation Destination for Americans, per Governor Ron DeSantis.

According to Gov. DeSantis, Florida secures a 15.5% share of the domestic vacation market in 2024.

The 2024 share is a near one-point increase from 2023. Throughout 2024, Florida welcomed over 140 million tourists.

In the first several months of 2025, Florida saw the following:

A 0.5% increase in Canadian air visitation, outperforming the national trend, which showed a 2.3% decline in Canadian travel to the U.S.

A 6.5% increase in overseas visitation, with notable gains from the United Kingdom, Brazil, and Argentina.

“Florida is the world’s favorite place to visit,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “This record tourism is a result of policies that prioritize freedom, public safety, and common sense.”

