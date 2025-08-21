Florida could be next up in redistricting fight

Jacksonville, Fl — South Florida may be at the center of a redistricting fight. Governor Ron DeSantis talked yesterday in Palm Beach County about doing a mid-decade redistricting. He thinks Republicans could pick up seats in South Florida, and he appears to be targeting congressional districts held by Democrats Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick and Jared Moskowitz. The current map, drawn up three years ago, includes 28 districts. 20 are held by Republicans. Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried accuses DeSantis of an unethical power grab. She says Floridians deserve leaders focused on lowering costs, strengthening schools and protecting freedoms.

First Alert Weather: Hurricane Erin pulls away as we get back to summer. Erin is 200 miles off the coast of the North Carolina Outer Banks. We’ll still see rough seas and surf today at our local beaches. Waves won‘t be as high as yesterday but still upwards of 7-8 ft. A high rip current risk is still in place despite cleaner waves today. There will be more rain today, keep an eye out during the afternoon/evening for storms. There will be rain/storms this weekend, so factor that into your plans.

Three Big Things to Know:

Hurricane Erin continues to churn up big waves on our beaches. Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue says it’s not just people in the water who need to be careful. There’s a potential for debris on the beach, as well. “We’re seeing an increase of our tides more than we usually.“, said Lt. Maxwell Ervanian, Training & Operations Officer, Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue Division. There’s a potential for getting hurt or mis-stepping while walking. In St. Johns County, local agencies responded to a boat in distress Wednesday morning in the St. Augustine inlet.

A 13-year-old girl is facing felony charges following a cyberbullying investigation. The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation started after a student received threatening posts on TikTok from an account that appeared to be from a former Yulee Middle School student. After a meeting with the student believed to be behind the account and his parents, the parents say they have parental controls in place to prevent their child from downloading and using social media apps. That account was reported to TikTok and removed, however the next day a second account was created using the same child’s name and likeness. After receiving a tip, investigators interviewed the 13-year-old and searched her phone, where they found the profile picture and other photos linked to the account. She’s being charged with written threats to kill and aggravated stalking.

FPL says its latest rate hike request is a win for all its customers. President and CEO Armando Pimentel announced the company has filed a rate hike request with state regulators that’s lower than their original request. FPL’s original request was its largest rate hike ever, but it says the new request is about three-billion dollars less. FPL also says bills will be well below the national average if the new rate is approved. Pimentel expects the typical residential customer to see an increase of less than $4 a month next year. The Florida Public Service Commission still has to approve the request.

