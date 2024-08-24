Florida DEP reschedules Great Outdoors Initiative meetings

FLORIDA — The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has rescheduled the public meetings about the 2024-25 Great Outdoors Initiative. On Facebook, the agency said it was due to “overwhelming interest.”

The initiative was proposed on Monday. It includes adding amenities like resort-style hotels, golfing, pickleball courts, and disc golf courses to nine state parks, including Anastasia Island in St. Augustine.

The FDEP said the initiative would expand public access, increase outdoor activities, and provide new lodging options at Florida’s state parks.

The department is currently looking for new venues to host the meetings. New meeting dates will be announced soon, with meetings expected to happen the week of Sept. 2.

To gather feedback, there is now a dedicated webpage. You can share your opinion here.

