Florida Department of Education honors ten Clay County schools for excellence

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Ten schools in Clay County have been recognized as Schools of Excellence by the Florida Department of Education for the 2025-2026 school year.

This prestigious designation highlights the hard work, commitment, and excellence demonstrated daily by students, educators, and staff across.

The schools honored with this recognition include Discovery Oaks Elementary, Fleming Island Elementary, Lake Asbury Elementary, Orange Park Elementary, Paterson Elementary, Shadowlawn Elementary, Thunderbolt Elementary, Lakeside Junior High, Fleming Island High, and Oakleaf High.

The recognition is a testament to the dedication of the entire #ONECLAY community, whose support has been instrumental in achieving this milestone.

