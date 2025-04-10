Florida Gators limited edition basketball

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — If you bleed orange and blue, then this one’s for you. Nikco Sports is releasing a limited edition Florida Gators men’s basketball to celebrate an unforgettable season.

The Florida Gators are champions after defeating the Houston Cougars 65-63 in the men’s NCAA tournament. This is the Gators’ third national title in program history and their first in 18 years.

There are only 5,000 basketballs available, each with a numbered certificate of authenticity, and will only be sold through Nikco Sports.

“On one of the panels, we’ll list every game played by the Gators this year. From the very first game all the way through the tournament. We’ll have the results there, we’ll have the scores, the opponents, the dates of the games so you can remember how the whole season unfolded,” said Bob Ibach with Nikco Sports.

You can find specifics about the ball by visiting here or calling 800-345-2868.









