Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency after Friday’s severe weather

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order, instructing that 12 counties impacted by Friday’s severe weather be included in a state of emergency.

The counties included are: Baker, Columbia, Gadsden, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Suwannee, Taylor, and Wakulla counties.

The sheriff’s office for Leon County, which includes Tallahassee, said in a Facebook post on Friday that a woman was killed when a tree fell onto her family’s home.

DeSantis’ order said he directs Kevin Guthrie, Director of the Division of Emergency Management, “to execute the State’s Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan and other response, recovery and mitigation plans necessary to cope with the emergency.

