Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency ahead of potential impacts from Invest 97L

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Thursday afternoon, declaring a state of emergency in 54 of the state’s 67 counties ahead of Invest 97L’s potential landfall.

Nine Northeast Florida counties are included in the order.

Here is the full list of counties included:

Alachua, Baker, Bay, Bradford, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, Dixie, Duval, Escambia, Flagler, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Monroe, Nassau, Okaloosa, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Volusia, Wakulla, Walton, and Washington.

The First Alert Weather Team is watching #Invest97L closely, as some development is likely this weekend.

Watching #Invest97L closely as some development is likely this weekend. Land interaction now but favorable conditions after Cuba (very warm SSTs/minimal shear). Track/intensity are highly uncertain currently, but tropical rains possible starting Sunday. Stay tuned @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/SEco4ao4RC — Trevor Gibbs (@TrevorsWeather) August 1, 2024

Track/intensity is highly uncertain currently, but tropical rains are possible starting Sunday.

Click to read DeSantis’ full order.

