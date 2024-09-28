Florida Governor activates Florida Disaster Fund to help after Helene

FLORIDA — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is activating the Florida Disaster Fund to support those affected by Helene.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The fund is the state’s fund to help communities recover during times of disaster.

You can help those impacted by the storm by donating to the fund. Donations are tax-deductible.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

You can donate here.

Or mail a check to:

Volunteer Florida Foundation

Attention: Florida Disaster Fund

1545 Raymond Diehl Road Suite 250

Tallahassee, FL 32308

Checks should be made payable to the Volunteer Florida Foundation and should include “Florida Disaster Fund” in the memo line.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.