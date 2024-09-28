Local

Florida Governor activates Florida Disaster Fund to help after Helene

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
FLORIDA — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is activating the Florida Disaster Fund to support those affected by Helene.

The fund is the state’s fund to help communities recover during times of disaster.

You can help those impacted by the storm by donating to the fund. Donations are tax-deductible.

You can donate here.

Or mail a check to:

Volunteer Florida Foundation

Attention: Florida Disaster Fund

1545 Raymond Diehl Road Suite 250

Tallahassee, FL 32308

Checks should be made payable to the Volunteer Florida Foundation and should include “Florida Disaster Fund” in the memo line.

